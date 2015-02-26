JOHANNESBURG Feb 26 South African Nic Henning carded a west course record-equalling nine-under par 62 to take a one-shot lead after the opening round of the Joburg Open on Thursday.

Henning's round included the lowest front nine on the tour this season as he went out in 29 at the Royal Johannesburg & Kensington Golf Club. He is one shot ahead of compatriots Titch Moore and Tjaart van der Walt and Belgian Thomas Pieters.

Pieters looked as though he would have the low round of the day but bogeyed two of his last three holes.

"It's been a long time since I shot 62," Henning told reporters. "Over the last few years my scores have been really terrible and it's nice to have a good round ... to prove to myself that I can still play well."

Henning has not managed a top 10 finish in the last five years but will hope to do so in a Joburg Open field that started with 210 players.

European Ryder Cup captain Darren Clarke found the going a lot harder as he could only manage an even-par 72 on the tougher east course, a round that included two double-bogies. (Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Pritha Sarkar)