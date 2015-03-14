PRETORIA, March 14 Scotland's Craig Lee produced three birdies on his back nine for a third-round 66 to join a group of six players at the top of the leaderboard in the European Tour's Tshwane Open on Saturday.

Lee is nine under par for the tournament, along with South Africans Wallie Coetsee, George Coetzee and Trevor Fisher Jnr., England's David Horsey and overnight leader Adrian Otaegui from Spain, who carded a two over-par 72.

There are 15 players within three shots of the lead, setting up the potential for a thrilling finish on Sunday.

Lee managed six birdies in all, but was pegged back by dropped shots on the first and sixth holes to deny him the outright lead.

His 66 was the joint low round of the day to boost the 37-year-old's bid for a first European Tour victory.

Otaegui carded a remarkable 62 on Friday, but found none of that rhythm in his third round with five bogeys allowing the chasing pack to catch him.

Coetsee and Coetzee both carded 68s, while Fisher Jnr. bogeyed four out of five holes on his front nine but recovered well with five birdies for a 69, the same score as Horsey. (Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Ed Osmond)