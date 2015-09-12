AMSTERDAM, Sept 12 Lee Slattery is looking to capture back-to-back European Tour victories after a seven-under-par 63 earned the Englishman a share of the lead in the third round of the Dutch Open at Zandvoort on Saturday.

The 37-year-old, who won last week's Russian Open, is on 16-under 194 on the links of the Kennemer Golf and Country Club, alongside Spain's Rafa Cabrera-Bello (63).

Scotland's Paul Lawrie, the 1999 British Open champion, is third on 195 after carding a 63, one stroke ahead of Belgian Thomas Pieters (62).

"It's like a dream come true at the minute," Slattery told reporters. "I went into last week with a lot of pressure on and won and then I've come here with no pressure whatsoever and have just been trying to play good golf.

"Over the years I've been told a lot that I should be doing better, that I've under-achieved.

"I knew deep down that there are certain aspects of my golf swing I struggle with and I had to get stronger," added Slattery who is ranked 197th in the world. (Writing by Tony Jimenez,; Editing by Ed Osmond)