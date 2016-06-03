STOCKHOLM, June 3 Matthew Fitzpatrick, who claimed his first European Tour victory in the British Masters at Woburn in October, surged to the top of the Nordea Masters leaderboard with a second-round 65 on Friday.

The 21-year-old Englishman's seven-birdie effort gave him an 11-under total of 133, three ahead of fellow countrymen Ross Fisher (68) and Andrew Johnston (69), Swede Alex Bjoerk (68), Scott Henry of Scotland (69) and Belgian Nicolas Colsaerts (66).

"I've struggled for a bit of form so far this year but this week has been much more like it," Fitzpatrick told reporters.

"I hit one or two poor shots... but I more than made up for it on the greens. I putted really well, I holed virtually everything."

World number six Henrik Stenson of Sweden, the highest-ranked player in the tournament, was down the field on 142 following a 70.

England's Lee Westwood, chasing a record fourth victory in the event, was in a share of 12th place on 139 after a 71. (Writing by Tony Jimenez; Editing by Ken Ferris)