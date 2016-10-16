WATFORD, England Oct 16 Alex Noren underlined his status as Europe's hottest golfer by grabbing a third victory in eight events at the British Masters on Sunday, becoming the first man to win three times on the tour in 2016.

The 34-year-old took a three-stroke lead into the final round at The Grove course just outside London and the cool Swede was never headed as he compiled a closing two-under-par 69 for an 18-under aggregate of 266.

Noren, who also won the Scottish Open in July and last month's European Masters in Switzerland, finished two strokes clear of Austrian Bernd Wiesberger (67).

Former world number one Lee Westwood ended a miserable run of form as a 67 secured third place on 269. (Writing by Tony Jimenez; Editing by Ian Chadband)