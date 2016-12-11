HONG KONG Dec 11 Unheralded Australian Sam Brazel birdied the last hole to win the Hong Kong Open by one stroke and leave runnerup Rafa Cabrera Bello heartbroken on Sunday.

The joint overnight leaders were locked on 12-under at the perilous par-four 18th after a clutch of challengers fell away late on a glorious day at Fanling.

Spanish Ryder Cup player Cabrera Bello missed a long downhill putt by inches, leaving 480th-ranked Brazel to roll in an eight-foot birdie to secure his first European Tour win and by far the biggest title of his career.

The 37-year-old journeyman's final round of 68 left him with a 13-under total of 267.

Australia's Andrew Dodt and Briton Tommy Fleetwood were joint third on 11-under, with U.S. Masters champion Danny Willett finishing sixth two further strokes behind. (Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)