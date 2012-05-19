MADRID May 19 Northern Ireland's Graeme McDowell triumphed in a playoff against local favourite Sergio Garcia to reach the World Match Play Championships semi-finals in Casares, southern Spain on Saturday.

McDowell missed a five-foot putt for the match on the 18th, but came through when the pair returned to the same hole to start the playoff in which Garcia missed from similar range.

"It wasn't exactly 'El Clasico' and I feel like I dodged a bullet there," the man who holed the winning putt for Europe at the 2010 Ryder Cup told the European Tour website.

"I kind of resigned myself to the fact that I was going home, but sometimes you have to win ugly and sometimes to win you need what just happened to me. I count myself lucky."

McDowell will play another Spaniard Rafael Cabrera-Bello, who came from behind to beat compatriot Alvaro Quiros 3 & 1. The big-hitting Quiros had knocked out defending champion Ian Poulter in the last 16.

Paul Lawrie, in his 500th European Tour event, also reached the semis and did not drop a stroke as he put out twice U.S. Open champion Retief Goosen 6 & 5.

The 43-year-old Lawrie is fifth in the Ryder Cup points race with a chance to go second.

"I'm not thinking about it even if I win this week," the Scottish former British Open champion said.

"A lot of things could happen and there are a lot of tournaments to be played. Two or three guys could go on an unbelievable run and win two or three events, and you could easily get passed.

"I think one of the big disappointments of my career is I've only played once in it, so I'm keen to get in this time - especially with Jose Maria Olazabal as captain, I think he's going to be magnificent."

Lawrie will meet Belgium's Nicolas Colsaerts in the last four on Sunday.

Colsaerts knocked out second seed Justin Rose in the last 16 and reached the semis for the second year in a row with a 4 & 3 victory over Brandt Snedeker. (Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Ed Osmond)