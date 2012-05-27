Golf-Injured Moore out of U.S. Open, replaced by Putnam
June 8 American Ryder Cup player Ryan Moore has withdrawn from next week’s U.S. Open in Wisconsin due to an undisclosed injury, the U.S. Golf Association announced on Thursday.
VIRGINIA WATER, England May 27 Briton Luke Donald went to the top of the world rankings for the fourth time in 12 months after strolling to a seemingly effortless four-stroke victory in the PGA Championship at Wentworth on Sunday.
The 34-year-old Englishman took over from Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy at the summit after shooting a four-under 68 for a 15-under tally of 273 at the European Tour's flagship event. (Reporting by Tony Jimenez, Editing by Justin Palmer)
June 8 American Ryder Cup player Ryan Moore has withdrawn from next week’s U.S. Open in Wisconsin due to an undisclosed injury, the U.S. Golf Association announced on Thursday.
June 7 World number eight Rickie Fowler hopes to use this week’s St. Jude Classic to fine-tune his game heading into the U.S. Open.