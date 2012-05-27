VIRGINIA WATER, England May 27 Briton Luke Donald went to the top of the world rankings for the fourth time in 12 months after strolling to a seemingly effortless four-stroke victory in the PGA Championship at Wentworth on Sunday.

The 34-year-old Englishman took over from Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy at the summit after shooting a four-under 68 for a 15-under tally of 273 at the European Tour's flagship event. (Reporting by Tony Jimenez, Editing by Justin Palmer)