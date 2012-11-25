DUBAI Nov 25 World number one Rory McIlroy picked up $2.33 million worth of desert treasure after repelling a record-breaking charge from Ryder Cup team mate Justin Rose to win the DP World Tour Championship on Sunday.

Rose almost spiked the guns of the Northern Irishman, who shared the overnight lead with Luke Donald, when he carved two shots off the previous Earth course record with a breathtaking 10-under final round of 62 containing eight birdies and an eagle.

The Englishman set his target early but McIlroy showed nerves of steel as he reeled off five birdies in a row from the 14th to clinch victory by two strokes with a closing 66 and a 23-under tally of 265.

Donald (71) was tied third on 270 in the last event of the European Tour season.

McIlroy collected $1.33 million for landing the trophy and an additional $1 million from the tour's bonus prize pool. (Editing by Mark Meadows)