BERNE, Switzerland, Sept 7 American David Lipsky beat overnight leader Graeme Storm at the first extra hole of a playoff to win the European Masters on Sunday, his first success on the European Tour.

Playing the 18th again, the 26-year-old from Los Angeles stayed safe for a par four while Englishman Storm could not recover from a wayward tee shot that came to rest against a fence and had a bogey five.

Both men had finished on 18-under, Lipsky's birdie at the last giving him a share of the lead after a five-under 65, while

Storm, whose hole-in-one in round three won him a sports car worth around 144,000 euros ($186,480), had a two-under 68.

In regulation play, Lipsky and Storm were a stroke ahead of American Brooks Koepka (67) and England's Tyrrell Hatton (65).

Another Englishman, Danny Willett, had the round of the day, a stunning 63 which included seven birdies and an eagle.

Remarkably, there was a second hole in one of the weekend at the 11th as France's Romain Wattel holed his tee shot.

Although the sports car had been won, Wattel's prize was to choose another car on show at the course to drive for a year. (Reporting by Tony Goodson; editing by Justin Palmer)