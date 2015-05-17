MADRID May 17 England's James Morrison produced a solid final round of 69 to win the Spanish Open by four shots in windy conditions on Sunday, his second European Tour title.

The 30-year-old had shared the overnight lead with compatriot David Howell at the Real Club de Golf El Prat, near Barcelona and never looked back after chipping in from behind the green on the fifth for a birdie. He extended his advantage with a 12-foot putt on the ninth.

Despite pressure from Howell, Francesco Molinari and defending champion Miguel Angel Jimenez a run of eight straight pars took Morrison to the 18th three shots clear of the chasing field.

The win was sealed in style with a birdie from 10 feet to earn the biggest prize of his career of 250,000 euros ($287,000).

The victory -- Morrison's first since Madeira five years ago -- took him from 296th in the world rankings to just outside the top 160.

Spain's Jimenez, Italian Molinari, Howell and Frenchman Edouard Espana finished in a four-way tie for second place on six under par.

