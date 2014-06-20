June 20 Pre-tournament favourite Rory McIlroy missed the cut despite carding a two-under-par 69 in the second round of the Irish Open at the Fota Island Resort in County Cork on Friday.

The world number six, let down by an opening 74 in perfect conditions the previous day, lost out by one stroke as he finished with a one-over total of 143.

Finn Mikko Ilonen, the overnight leader, followed his opening course-record 64 with a 68 to stay in front on 10-under 132.

Ilonen was two shots ahead of Frenchman Romain Wattel (65), England's Robert Rock (66) and Northern Irishman Graeme McDowell (66).

Northern Irishman McIlroy, who was joint 23rd at the U.S. Open on Sunday, had been looking to move to the top of the Race to Dubai money list and back into the top five of the world rankings.