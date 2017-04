June 21 Finn Mikko Ilonen's overnight lead was cut from two to one stroke after England's Danny Willett claimed a hole-in-one on the way to a course record eight-under 63 at the Irish Open third round in County Cork on Saturday.

Ilonen, who had also set a course record 64 on Thursday, carded a 69 for a 12-under tally of 201 at the Fota Island Resort.

Former U.S. Open champion Graeme McDowell (69) of Northern Ireland was third on 203.

Only six shots separated the top 20 players. (Reporting by Tony Goodson, editing by Tony Jimenez)