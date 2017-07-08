FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Golf: Spaniard Rahm joins Im as Irish Open leader
#Sports News
July 8, 2017 / 5:58 PM / in a day

Golf: Spaniard Rahm joins Im as Irish Open leader

1 Min Read

Golf - European Tour - Dubai Duty Free Irish Open - Portstewart, Northern Ireland, Britain - July 8, 2017 USA's Daniel Im celebrates his par on the 18th green during the third round Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

REUTERS - American Daniel Im remained joint leader after three rounds of the Irish Open golf at Portstewart on Saturday but Jon Rahm of Spain was the man joining him on 17 under par going into Sunday's final round.

Benjamin Hebert from France, level with Im overnight, carded a 69 to leave him one shot behind.

Im had a 68, four under par, and Rahm a 67.

Japan's Hideto Tanihara was fourth, 15 under and Frenchman Julien Quesne made big strides by shooting 64 to lie one shot behind him.

In all nine players, including Britain's Justin Rose, were within four strokes of the lead.

Tournament host Rory McIlroy was not involved after missing the cut on Friday.

Reporting by Steve Tongue; Editing by Stephen Powell

