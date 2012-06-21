June 21 The European Tour has had to close
ticket sales for an event for the first time after the final two
rounds of next week's Irish Open were sold out.
The tournament's return to Royal Portrush for the first time
since 1947 has attracted a field including world number two Rory
McIlroy and fellow Northern Irishmen Darren Clarke and Graeme
McDowell.
Triple major champion Padraig Harrington and U.S. PGA winner
Keegan Bradley are also due to take part in the June 28-July 1
event in County Antrim.
"We are preparing for a crowd around the 100,000 mark for
the week...and with a particularly large spectator audience
expected for the weekend we felt it prudent to stop selling
tickets for Saturday and Sunday," championship director Antonia
Beggs said in a news release on Thursday.
Portrush is the home town of Clarke who claimed his first
major victory in the British Open at Sandwich last July.
