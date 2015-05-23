VIRGINIA WATER, England May 23 Spaniard Miguel Angel Jimenez set a European Tour record for career holes-in-one during the third round of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth on Saturday.

The 51-year-old went to eight-under-par for the tournament, two behind joint leaders Francesco Molinari of Italy, Thai Thongchai Jaidee and South Korean An Byeong Hun, when he aced the 154-yard second.

It was his 10th hole-in-one and took him past Briton Colin Montgomerie's tally of nine.

Jimenez had registered the ninth ace of his career at last week's Spanish Open. (Reporting by Tony Jimenez; editing by Ken Ferris)