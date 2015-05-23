(Adds detail, quotes, byline)

By Tony Jimenez

VIRGINIA WATER, England May 23 Record-breaking Spaniard Miguel Angel Jimenez reached another new landmark when he struck the 10th hole-in-one of his career in the BMW PGA Championship third round on Saturday.

The ace, his third of the season and second in nine days after he also registered a hole-in-one at last week's Spanish Open, meant he overhauled Briton Colin Montgomerie's tally of nine to claim the European Tour record outright.

"The main thing is I've got the right club in my hand and make a good swing," Jimenez told reporters at the tour's flagship event. "I've been very prolific this year in Abu Dhabi, the Spanish Open and now here.

"My irons, they are like darts. It's nice to have the record," he added after a four-under-par 68 gave him a 10-under total of 206.

Jimenez, one of the darlings of the Wentworth galleries, performed a jig of delight and bowed to the crowd after watching his nine-iron tee shot land six feet beyond the pin at the 154-yard second before spinning back into the cup.

Dubbed 'the most interesting man in golf' by ESPN for his love of Havana cigars and fine Rioja wine, the pony-tailed Spaniard extended his record for being the oldest champion in tour history when he won the 2014 Spanish Open at the age of 50 years and 133 days.

It beat his previous record after he successfully defended the Hong Kong Open title in December 2013.

Jimenez has won 21 times in Europe in a career spanning more than three decades and the former Ryder Cup player could add a 22nd victory on Sunday.

He goes into the final round at Wentworth only four strokes adrift of joint leaders Francesco Molinari of Italy and An Byeong Hun of South Korea. (Editing by Toby Davis)