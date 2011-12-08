DUBAI Dec 8 Former British Open winner
Paul Lawrie, the subject of regular mickey-taking from his young
sons over his golfing woes, sported a grin as wide as the desert
after shooting a pacesetting seven-under-par 65 at the Dubai
World Championship on Thursday.
The 42-year-old Briton lifted his one and only major title
at Carnoustie in 1999 before winning the 2001 Dunhill Links
Championship and the 2002 Wales Open.
Lawrie then endured nine fruitless years without bagging a
trophy until ending the barren run at the Andalucia Open nine
months ago.
"My boys are now 16 and 12 and I don't want them seeing dad
as a poor player," the Scot told reporters after a flawless
first-round performance at the Greg Norman-designed Earth
course, sprinkled with seven birdies.
"They gave me a bit of mickey-taking in those nine years I
didn't win, teenagers basically being teenagers," he laughed.
"When I won in Malaga in March it was nice to give it back to
them a little bit.
"They are good boys though, bless them, but that drives me
on, the fact I want to be a decent player for them," added
Lawrie. "They were very young when I won in Wales."
His sons are both aspiring young golfers and dad is hoping
that one day they can follow in his footsteps and join the
European Tour.
"Craig is 16 and plays off a scratch handicap. Michael is 12
and plays off five," said the world number 163.
"They have both beaten me in the last year or so. Both of
them work hard at their game so it would be pretty cool if one
of them, or both, came on tour."
Lawrie's round was fashioned by an outstanding run of seven
birdies in 10 holes from the fifth hole as he opened up an early
three-stroke lead over English pair Ross Fisher and Robert Rock.
The Scot has had to get used to a rollercoaster life during
his 25 years as a tour professional but he said the first time
he was beaten by his eldest son, dad resorted to a bit of
gamesmanship in a desperate bid to turn the tables.
"I wasn't really paying attention when we got to the last
hole and I realised he was beating me," said Lawrie. "He had a
five-footer to beat me and I even tried to put him off.
"I said, 'You do know this is to win?', and he went, 'Yeah',
and just knocked the ball right in the middle of the hole.
"I shook his hand and said, 'Well done', but I was thinking
something else under my breath."
Despite speaking openly about the light-hearted banter that
flies around the breakfast table at his Aberdeen home, Lawrie
also gave a serious insight into the golfing potential of his
two young sons.
"They are both miles ahead of where I was at the same age,"
he explained. "I just cannot comprehend how far ahead.
"In fact there are a lot of good kids that play now, very
talented kids, so if they make it as a pro they deserve to,
because it is pretty hard out there."
