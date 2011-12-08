DUBAI Dec 8 Former British Open winner Paul Lawrie, the subject of regular mickey-taking from his young sons over his golfing woes, sported a grin as wide as the desert after shooting a pacesetting seven-under-par 65 at the Dubai World Championship on Thursday.

The 42-year-old Briton lifted his one and only major title at Carnoustie in 1999 before winning the 2001 Dunhill Links Championship and the 2002 Wales Open.

Lawrie then endured nine fruitless years without bagging a trophy until ending the barren run at the Andalucia Open nine months ago.

"My boys are now 16 and 12 and I don't want them seeing dad as a poor player," the Scot told reporters after a flawless first-round performance at the Greg Norman-designed Earth course, sprinkled with seven birdies.

"They gave me a bit of mickey-taking in those nine years I didn't win, teenagers basically being teenagers," he laughed. "When I won in Malaga in March it was nice to give it back to them a little bit.

"They are good boys though, bless them, but that drives me on, the fact I want to be a decent player for them," added Lawrie. "They were very young when I won in Wales."

His sons are both aspiring young golfers and dad is hoping that one day they can follow in his footsteps and join the European Tour.

"Craig is 16 and plays off a scratch handicap. Michael is 12 and plays off five," said the world number 163.

"They have both beaten me in the last year or so. Both of them work hard at their game so it would be pretty cool if one of them, or both, came on tour."

Lawrie's round was fashioned by an outstanding run of seven birdies in 10 holes from the fifth hole as he opened up an early three-stroke lead over English pair Ross Fisher and Robert Rock.

The Scot has had to get used to a rollercoaster life during his 25 years as a tour professional but he said the first time he was beaten by his eldest son, dad resorted to a bit of gamesmanship in a desperate bid to turn the tables.

"I wasn't really paying attention when we got to the last hole and I realised he was beating me," said Lawrie. "He had a five-footer to beat me and I even tried to put him off.

"I said, 'You do know this is to win?', and he went, 'Yeah', and just knocked the ball right in the middle of the hole.

"I shook his hand and said, 'Well done', but I was thinking something else under my breath."

Despite speaking openly about the light-hearted banter that flies around the breakfast table at his Aberdeen home, Lawrie also gave a serious insight into the golfing potential of his two young sons.

"They are both miles ahead of where I was at the same age," he explained. "I just cannot comprehend how far ahead.

"They are both miles ahead of where I was at the same age," he explained. "I just cannot comprehend how far ahead.

"In fact there are a lot of good kids that play now, very talented kids, so if they make it as a pro they deserve to, because it is pretty hard out there."