ABU DHABI Jan 24 Thomas Levet has suffered
another freak injury that will sideline him for up to six weeks,
the Frenchman said on Tuesday.
The accident-prone former Ryder Cup player broke his ribs
after slipping on a staircase leading to a tee during last
week's Volvo Champions event and he will miss the Abu Dhabi Golf
Championship starting on Thursday.
Levet had to pull out of last year's British Open after
breaking his leg jumping into a water hazard to celebrate
winning the French Open.
He managed to complete his third round in 82 last week in
South Africa before shooting a closing 76 to finish joint last
and it was not until Tuesday when he underwent an X-ray that he
knew the extent of his latest injury.
"Flip, flop, splash, plouch in the bush fell on stairs on
11th hole last week," Levet wrote on Twitter.
"Will have to miss 3 to 6 weeks holidays are on the way,
"I couldn't carry more than 160m off the tee and +3 on Sunday in
those conditions was a miracle."
Levet will be replaced in the Abu Dhabi field by England's
Sam Little.
