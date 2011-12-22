Dec 22 European Rookie of the Year Tom Lewis is hoping he can further his golfing education by partnering world number one Luke Donald or 14-times major winner Tiger Woods at next month's Abu Dhabi Championship.

The Middle East tournament offers a prize fund of $2.7 million and has attracted a high-class field including U.S. Open champion Rory McIlroy, U.S. Masters winner Charl Schwartzel and British Open champion Darren Clarke.

World number two Lee Westwood, fourth-ranked Martin Kaymer, number eight Jason Day and 15th-ranked KJ Choi will also be chasing the attractive Falcon Trophy.

"The field is amazing and I am crossing my fingers I get paired with one of the top names like Luke Donald or Tiger Woods at some point during the week," Briton Lewis said in a news release on Thursday.

Lewis, 20, won on his third professional start at the Portugal Masters in October, having burst on to the scene at the British Open in July when he became the first amateur since 1968 to lead golf's oldest major.

Italian teenager Matteo Manassero, the 2010 Rookie of the Year, is looking at the Jan. 26-29 event to kickstart his bid to earn a Ryder Cup debut in Illinois in September.

"The Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship is one of the biggest tournaments we play in all year outside of the majors and the World Golf Championships so I am hoping to make a good start to the year to help my quest for Ryder Cup qualification," he said.