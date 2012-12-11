Dec 11 The European Tour has added the Madeira Islands Open to next year's golf schedule, with the event being played in the same week as the World Match Play Championship in Bulgaria.

The 21st edition of the Portuguese tournament is to be staged from May 16-19 at Santo da Serra and carries a total prize fund of 675,000 euros ($872,500).

Defending champion Ricardo Santos of Portugal will look to make it a title double next year.

"The fact Ricardo has been named Rookie of the Year will serve to increase the excitement as we look forward to next year's renewal," the tour's chief operating officer Keith Waters said in a statement on Tuesday.

($1 = 0.7736 euros)