VIRGINIA WATER, England May 27 Record-breaking Italian Matteo Manassero approves of the latest changes made to the West Course at Wentworth, but believes more adjustments are still needed at the PGA Championship venue.

Ernie Els was on the receiving end of a storm of criticism two years ago, when many of the players said his redesigned layout was too tough.

The 42-year-old South African has continued to make adjustments to the course over the past 12 months and Manassero said he was in favour of the majority of the changes.

"Everybody has got a bit to say about the course and that's the same at every venue we play, but I think 90 percent of the holes are great here," the 19-year-old told Reuters in an interview after shooting a 71 for 291, three over par, on Sunday.

"I don't think they've got the 12th right yet," added Manassero, twice a winner on the European Tour already. "It was too difficult playing as a par-four last year and it's been too easy as a 531-yard par-five this week.

"My playing partner Danny Willett hit a nine-iron into the green there and it's like giving a shot to the whole field. They could put the tee back and that would make it more interesting as a par-five, or stick with it as a par-four, but with a softer green.

"The par-five 17th has always been the way it is, but that's also not a very fair tee shot from the back tees. I think that hole should be played from the front tee."

Manassero, who two years ago became the youngest player to make the cut at the U.S. Masters, said the majority of the players backed Els's view that the greens were not given sufficient water on Saturday.

Els hit out at the West Course staff and tour officials for not taking the bite out of the course in a third round when gusts of up to 40-kph sent scores soaring.

"Most of the field, I think, agreed with Ernie yesterday," said Manassero, who became the tour's youngest winner when he triumphed at the 2010 Castello Masters in Spain. "I completely understand his view.

LOST HIS TEMPER

"He is so personally involved in it, he is the one who redesigned the course and the one who gets the criticism, so that's why it was not right for him and probably why he lost his temper a little bit.

"Yesterday, as pretty much everybody said, the greens were a bit inconsistent. One was hard and maybe the next one was softer. Today it's a little bit better because they've watered them a little bit more consistently."

Els's ire was raised after he hit an excellent approach shot at the 18th on Saturday and the ball bounded through the green into a deep bunker.

"I hit a four-iron and it pitched pin high," complained the former world number one. "How much money did we spend on the 18th? We built a dam there. Why the hell was the green not holding?

"I spoke to (chief referee) John Paramor at the 15th and he said, 'Yeah we watered last night'. I said, 'You've got to triple that. You've got a damn 30-mph easterly breeze blowing. Put water on the greens.'"

Manassero said accuracy off the tee was extremely important at Wentworth.

"All the holes are severe if you don't drive the ball well," said the teenager. "It penalises you quite a lot.

"It's been quite a tough week for me, especially the last couple of days but I've got another really important day tomorrow in U.S. Open qualifying (at nearby Walton Heath) and I'm looking forward to that now."

Manassero has had a steady season, chalking up five top-10 finishes in his previous 11 tour appearances, without adding to his victory tally.

"I've been playing consistently, my swing is improving and I'm making a few changes to get some more power behind the ball," said the 2011 Malaysian Open champion.

"I'm happy because I'm generally putting good scores together and it's all a kind of a work in progress." (Editing by Matt Barker)