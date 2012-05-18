Top seed Martin Kaymer lost to England's Richard Finch to become one of three major champions who exited the World Match Play Championship on Friday.

The world number nine missed a simple putt at the last to lose by one hole, his second defeat in two days after he lost his first round-robin match to Rafael Cabrera-Bello on Thursday.

Last year's British Open winner Darren Clarke and 2011 Masters champion Charl Schwartzel also finished bottom of their groups to beat a swift exit from the competition.

Spain's Sergio Garcia is leading a strong home challenge and will be joined by compatriots Alvaro Quiros and Cabrera-Bello in the last 16.

