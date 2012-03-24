March 24 Teen sensation Matteo Manassero was
within six shots of the lead on Saturday at the weather-affected
Hassan II Trophy tournament in Morocco that he must win to
qualify for the year's first major at Augusta early next month.
World number 61 Manassero, 18 who is already a twice
European Tour winner, fired three birdies and a bogey in his
last five holes for a two-under-par 70 and a 36-hole five-under
total of 139, behind leader Damien McGrane of Ireland (133).
Play was suspended for almost six hours on Friday due to
high winds and more than half the field resumed their second
rounds early on Saturday, Briton Robert Rock (145) was among
those to miss the cut which ruled out his chances of a Masters
debut.
Rock, the world number 57 who also needed a win to be
assured of a place in the field at the Augusta National, was
left to curse a costly 11 on the par-four 4th hole during his
first round on Thursday.
The top 50 ranked players in the world before the April 5-8
Masters are guaranteed entry, where as an amateur in 2010 aged
16 Italy's Manassero proved a hit with teenage girls when he
became the youngest player to make the cut.
