Indian Super League expands with two new franchises
The Indian Super League (ISL) has been expanded to 10 teams next season from the current eight, organisers of the franchise-based soccer competition said on Monday.
ABU DHABI World number 13 Graeme McDowell recorded the third hole-in-one of the week at the short 12th during the final round of the Abu Dhabi Championship on Sunday.
The 32-year-old Briton watched his tee shot bounce three times before the ball rolled gently into the cup at the 186-yard hole.
McDowell celebrated by high-fiving playing partners Matteo Manassero of Italy and South African Keith Horne and all three caddies as he moved to eight-under for the tournament.
Spaniards Sergio Garcia and Jose Manuel Lara also aced the par-three 12th in Thursday's first round.
SEOUL South Korea's President Moon Jae-in suggested on Monday that countries in Northeast Asia could form a bloc - including isolated North Korea - to co-host the 2030 FIFA World Cup, his presidential office said.