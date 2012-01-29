ABU DHABI World number 13 Graeme McDowell recorded the third hole-in-one of the week at the short 12th during the final round of the Abu Dhabi Championship on Sunday.

The 32-year-old Briton watched his tee shot bounce three times before the ball rolled gently into the cup at the 186-yard hole.

McDowell celebrated by high-fiving playing partners Matteo Manassero of Italy and South African Keith Horne and all three caddies as he moved to eight-under for the tournament.

Spaniards Sergio Garcia and Jose Manuel Lara also aced the par-three 12th in Thursday's first round.

