Understated Nadal hits top gear
PARIS To Rafa Nadal's extraordinary list of achievements in Paris, the nine-times French Open champion might well add 'Master of Understatement'.
KAVARNA, Bulgaria Britain's Graeme McDowell came from behind to win his maiden World Match Play Championship with a 2 & 1 victory over Thailand's Thongchai Jaidee on Sunday.
Former U.S. Open Champion McDowell, the highest-ranked player in the field, battled back from two holes down after four and one at halfway to secure his eighth European Tour title.
"I'm very excited because it's a massive event and it was hugely disappointing to lose the final last year," said McDowell, who was beaten by Belgium's Nicolas Colsaerts in 2012. "This was a fantastic week for me."
"It's a magnificent golf course at the Thracian Cliffs with a great crowd and I hope we gave the Bulgarians a little taste of what we do."
Thongchai, a five-time European Tour winner, holed a 25 footer at the second to go one up with a birdie and then doubled his lead at the long fourth by converting from five feet after McDowell missed a 10-foot birdie attempt.
McDowell, who secured his final berth with a 3 & 2 win over South Arica's Branden Grace earlier on Sunday while Thongchai beat South Africa's Thomas Aiken 3 & 2, cut the deficit when he birdied the short seventh from six feet and levelled with a birdie at the 12th.
He took the lead for the first time by winning the 14th with a par after Thongchai drove into a bush and had to play out sideways, went two up after taking the 15th after a brilliant approach to five feet and closed out the match with a par on 17.
The $3.85 million tournament was staged at the picturesque Black Sea resort of Thracian Cliffs near Kavarna as Bulgaria hosted a tour event for the first time after the competition was moved from Spain.
Gary Player designed the spectacular course that has been described as the 'Pebble Beach of Europe', a reference to the championship links in California.
(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Justin Palmer)
The marketability of Tiger Woods will suffer following his arrest for driving under the influence, but the former world number one golfer's current sponsors will likely stay by his side, according to experts.