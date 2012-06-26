June 26 The atmosphere is "buzzing" at the
sellout Irish Open at Royal Portrush and the tournament has the
feel of a major championship, world number 11 Graeme McDowell
said on Tuesday.
The appearance of Northern Irish trio McDowell, Rory McIlroy
and British Open winner Darren Clarke at this week's event, plus
triple major champion Padraig Harrington of Ireland, has helped
the European Tour to achieve a first by declaring a sellout for
all four days.
Organisers are expecting around 100,000 people to turn up as
the tournament returns to the famous old links course for the
first time since 1947.
"When these crowds come in over the next few days it's going
to feel like a major championship," McDowell told the BBC at
County Antrim.
"The golf course will certainly be major championship
standard and there's no doubt there will be a little bit of
added expectation from the fans looking to see the Irish boys
play well," added the 2010 U.S. Open winner.
"Royal Portrush is a golf club with a huge amount of
history, given the British Open was staged here in 1951. But in
the modern era this is one of the proudest moments for this golf
club, for the area and for Northern Ireland.
"It's a huge thrill to see such a great field assembled and
everyone is buzzing and excited."
World number two McIlroy has fond memories of Portrush where
as a 16-year-old he shot a record 11-under 61 during the 2005
North of Ireland Championship.
Now 23, this will be the first time 2011 U.S. Open winner
McIlroy has played in front of his home fans as a professional.
"To be one of the three or four guys who helped make this
happen through our major successes also gives me a huge sense of
pride - it's great to have played a part and it's kind of a
dream come true," added McDowell.
The Irish Open starts on Thursday.
(Writing by Mark Pangallo; editing by Tony Jimenez)