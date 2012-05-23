Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy walks to the 17th green during the second round of the Players Championship PGA golf tournament at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane

VIRGINIA WATER, England Rory McIlroy has adored Wentworth since he was a youth and wants to prolong his love affair with the course and prove he is the best player in the world by landing his maiden PGA Championship win on Sunday.

"I have some great memories of this place," the world number one from Northern Ireland told reporters on the eve of the European Tour's flagship event. "I used to come here every year to watch the World Match Play when it was played here.

"I remember when I was 12 I came over to stay with (former Ryder Cup captain) Sam Torrance's family and I played this course every day for a week.

"I was good friends with Sam's son Dan and we had a great time. This is a course I love."

McIlroy said he used to sprint everywhere trying to catch a glimpse of the golfing greats.

"I ran 36 holes every day, just had endless amounts of energy," said the U.S. Open champion. "The first year I came over I wanted to see Sergio Garcia because I had never seen him in person before.

"The first year I came over Colin Montgomerie beat Mark O'Meara in the 1999 Match Play final and then I remember Ian Woosnam beating Padraig Harrington in the 2001 final.

"My mum and dad left me on the first tee at eight in the morning and I didn't see them again until six at night."

McIlroy and Englishman Luke Donald have been taking turns in recent months to occupy the top spot in the world rankings but the Northern Irishman believes he will be tough to beat if he shows up with his A game this week.

"You have to believe you are better than anyone else," he said. "On my day I believe I can beat anyone in the world.

"It's just about finding that capability to win when you're not playing your best, still come out on top. That's the thing I'm trying to learn how to do because I've proved in the past that when I am on my game I'm pretty hard to beat."

COURSE CHANGES

Ernie Els has endured his fair share of criticism for some of the Wentworth changes he has masterminded in the last few years but McIlroy summed up the general mood by backing the alterations made over the past 12 months.

"I really like the changes he has made this year," said the Ryder Cup player. "I like the fact they have turned the 12th from a par-four back into a par-five.

"I like the way they have flattened out a little bit of the right side of the 15th green and I love what they have done to 18 - taking the bunker out on the right and cutting down the trees so that it's a much more inviting tee shot.

"Last year the winning score was six-under-par. This time it'll be in the double-digits which I think is much better."

McIlroy has not played in Europe for seven months but with world number two Donald and the third-ranked Lee Westwood leading a heavyweight lineup, this week's tournament promises to be a cracker.

"It's nice to be back," said the 23-year-old crowd favourite. "It's shaping up to be a great week.

"It's a great field on a great course with a great week of weather forecast - you can't really ask for much more than that."

(Editing by Tom Bartlett)