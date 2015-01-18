Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts to his bunker shot on the 18th hole during Abu Dhabi Golf championship January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

ABU DHABI Rory McIlroy remained upbeat despite a barren seven-hole spell ensuring he suffered yet another near-miss in his bid to win the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship.

A final round 66 on Sunday left McIlroy one stroke adrift of surprise winner Gary Stal and meant he finished runner-up in Abu Dhabi, his usual season-opener, for the fourth time in five years.

McIlroy's troubles were mostly confined to a difficult third round on Saturday, when he carded a one-under par 71 including just two birdies to start the final round eight off the pace.

Still, he was left looking on the bright side. "I feel it's been great because there are a couple of things to work on and hopefully that will make me perform in a couple of weeks time," McIlroy told reporters.

"I went (seven) holes without a birdie from yesterday to today, so it was nice to finally get it going, but that little stretch cost me the tournament."

France's Stal emerged from the pack to claim his first European Tour victory as U.S. Open champion Martin Kaymer surrendered a 10-stroke mid-round lead.

Had McIlroy's eagle chip on the last hole found the cup instead of grazing the edge and drifting long, the world number one would have forced a playoff.

McIlroy's fortunes turned after he recruited long-time caddie JP Fitzgerald to help read the greens from the eighth hole onwards.

He then made six birdies to finish a stroke behind Stal's 19-under (269) and one clear of Kaymer, who dropped six shots following two penalty drops.

"I know what it's like to let a lead slip. It's tough, a couple of bad swings, some guys make birdies around you and all of a sudden from being very comfortable you're put under pressure," said McIlroy.

"You'd think there was only one winner, but it goes to show funny things can happen and if you stay patient your time will come. It was just a little too late for me."

McIlroy will remain in the United Arab Emirates ahead of Dubai's Desert Classic, which begins on Jan. 29.

"My only bogey was a three-putt. Tee to green, I can't fault that. I feel I hit the ball very well," said McIlroy.

"I didn't putt as well I would have liked this week. Yesterday was a bit of a disappointment, but overall it was a good start to the season."

(Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Ian Chadband)