DUBAI Dec 8 A swashbuckling finish
yielding five birdies in six holes catapulted Rory McIlroy up
the Dubai World Championship leaderboard on Thursday as he
seized the early initiative in his money-list battle with Luke
Donald.
The U.S. Open champion returned a six-under-par 66 while
U.S. PGA Tour money-winner Donald, bidding to become the first
player to land the orders of merit on both sides of the
Atlantic, struggled to a 72.
McIlroy made a bad start, losing his ball after slicing his
second shot into bushes and racking up a double-bogey seven.
The 22-year-old Northern Irishman dropped another shot at
the eighth but bounced back in determined fashion, roaring home
in 30 strokes with birdies at the 10th, 13th, 14th, 16th, 17th
and 18th.
Donald toiled in the face of McIlroy's assault, bogeying
three holes in a row from the 14th.
The 34-year-old Englishman has a lead of $1.02 million over
second-placed McIlroy at the top of the European money-list and
needs to finish in the top eight here to end the season as
number one.
