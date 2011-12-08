* Five birdies in last six holes for McIlroy
* I must concentrate on my job, says Donald
(Adds quotes, detail)
By Tony Jimenez
DUBAI, Dec 8 A swashbuckling finish
yielding five birdies in six holes catapulted Rory McIlroy up
the Dubai World Championship leaderboard on Thursday as he
seized the early initiative in his European money-list battle
with Luke Donald.
The U.S. Open champion returned a six-under-par 66 while
U.S. PGA Tour money-winner Donald, bidding to become the first
player to land the orders of merit on both sides of the
Atlantic, struggled to a 72. Swede Peter Hansen led the field
after a record-equalling 64.
McIlroy, who needs to win this week to have a chance of
catching Donald, made a bad start, losing his ball at the second
hole after slicing his long approach shot into bushes and
racking up a double-bogey seven.
The 22-year-old Northern Irishman dropped another shot at
the eighth but roared home in 30 strokes with birdies at the
10th, 13th, 14th, 16th, 17th and 18th.
"I just stayed patient," McIlroy told reporters. "I knew
there was going to be some point where I would be able to make a
bit of a charge.
"When you get on a roll like that it's nice. You don't have
to think about it too much, you just try to hit the fairway,
hole the putt and go on to the next hole."
McIlroy, who kept alive the money-list battle by winning the
Hong Kong Open on Sunday, has finished in the top five in his
last five events on the European Tour.
"This is the longest period in my career I've played this
level of golf," said the world number two. "It's been a good
run."
Donald said on Wednesday that he rated McIlroy as a more
talented golfer than Tiger Woods but the Northern Irishman was
keen to play down the Englishman's assessment.
TYPES OF TALENT
"It's one thing to have talent but it's another to actually
have the capability of turning that talent into something
productive," he said.
"I think what Luke was trying to say was maybe golf comes as
easy to me as it does to Tiger. I'll never know but look,
Tiger's won 90-odd tournaments worldwide and 14 majors and
that's definitely more of a talent than my five wins.
"There are different types of talent. You could say some of
Luke's short-game shots out there today were unbelievable," said
McIlroy.
"Luke's definitely got more talent than me around the
greens. I don't feel invincible."
Donald toiled in the face of McIlroy's assault, bogeying
three holes in a row from the 14th.
The 34-year-old Englishman has a lead of $1.06 million over
second-placed McIlroy at the top of the money-list and needs to
finish in the top eight here to end the season as number one
even if his rivals wins the tournament.
"I played solidly with four birdies on the front nine and
then hit a few shots that cost me, poor drives on 14 and 15, and
it was a bit of a loose back nine unfortunately," said world
number one Donald.
"This course can do that to you. There are a lot of hazards
in the middle of the fairways, bunkers that you have to aim to
one side or the other.
"Rory had a great back nine," added Donald. "He was holing
putts from everywhere (but) I cannot really concentrate on what
he is doing, I've got to take care of my own business."
(Editing by Martyn Herman/Mitch Phillips; To comment on this
story: sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)