Jan 6 Rory McIlroy cannot wait to play in
the Irish Open when it returns to Royal Portrush in June, the
world number two said on Friday.
U.S. Open champion McIlroy shot a 61 at the County Antrim
links as a 15-year-old and also watched from behind the ropes as
a toddler while his father Gerry strode the fairways there.
"Portrush is one of the best courses in the world and to
have the Irish Open there and play my first European Tour event
in Northern Ireland in front of home fans will be very special,"
said McIlroy after the venue was confirmed by officials on
Friday.
"The course holds great memories for me, from watching my
dad play there as a toddler to playing in it myself as a
15-year-old," he told the tour's website (www.europeantour.com).
"It's a superb set-up and players new to the course are
going to love it."
McIlroy, 22, from Holywood near Belfast, said the June
28-July 1 event would attract a stellar field given its
proximity to the British Open at Royal Lytham from July 19-22.
"Hosting an event on one of the best links courses in the
world that close to an Open championship is sure to generate a
strong field," said McIlroy who is dating Caroline Wozniacki,
the world's number one female tennis player.
CLARKE EXCITED
British Open champion Darren Clarke is equally excited at
the prospect of playing in the first Irish Open to be held in
his home town of Portrush since 1947.
"I know every inch of this course and can vouch for its
quality ... best of all it will be great to sleep in my own bed
that week," said the former Ryder Cup player.
"I'm pleased for everybody in this part of the world and the
decision to come here reflects the amazing run this relatively
small golf community has had in the last couple of years."
Clarke became the third major winner from Northern Ireland
in the space of 14 months following Graeme McDowell's 2010 U.S.
Open triumph at Pebble Beach and McIlroy's masterclass at
Congressional.
"The success of Darren Clarke, Rory McIlroy and Graeme
McDowell has led many commentators to label Northern Ireland as
the golfing capital of the world," said tourism minister Arlene
Foster.
"This reputation has been borne out with this significant
announcement today."
