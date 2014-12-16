LONDON Dec 16 Rory McIlroy has been named the European Tour's Golfer of the Year for the second time in three seasons, capping an outstanding 2014 for the world number one.

The 25-year-old Northern Irishman landed the British Open title in July and the U.S. PGA Championship crown in August -- the third and fourth majors of his career -- before winning three points as Europe retained the Ryder Cup in September.

"To be named the European Tour's Golfer of the Year for a second time is a huge honour and one I am extremely proud of," said McIlroy who also won this season's BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth and the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational in Ohio.

"If I had won any one of those four titles it would have been a good year but to win all four...and to be part of another fantastic European victory in the Ryder Cup means it is a great one," he added in a news release. (Reporting by Tom Hayward, editing by Tony Jimenez)