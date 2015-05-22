VIRGINIA WATER, England May 22 World number one Rory McIlroy missed the cut after ballooning to a six-over-par 78 in the second round of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth on Friday.

The title holder frittered away stroke after stroke at the European Tour's flagship event and his five-over total of 149 meant he missed the cut by a considerable margin.

McIlroy is in the middle of an untypically busy schedule of five tournaments in a row that will end with the Irish Open at Royal County Down next week.

The 26-year-old Northern Irishman cruised to a seven-shot win at the Wells Fargo Championship in North Carolina on Sunday but earlier this week he complained of feeling "a little fatigued mentally". (Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by Toby Davis)