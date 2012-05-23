By Tony Jimenez
| VIRGINIA WATER, England
VIRGINIA WATER, England May 23 Rory McIlroy has
adored Wentworth since he was a youth and wants to prolong his
love affair with the course and prove he is the best player in
the world by landing his maiden PGA Championship win on Sunday.
"I have some great memories of this place," the world number
one from Northern Ireland told reporters on the eve of the
European Tour's flagship event. "I used to come here every year
to watch the World Match Play when it was played here.
"I remember when I was 12 I came over to stay with (former
Ryder Cup captain) Sam Torrance's family and I played this
course every day for a week.
"I was good friends with Sam's son Dan and we had a great
time. This is a course I love."
McIlroy said he used to sprint everywhere trying to catch a
glimpse of the golfing greats.
"I ran 36 holes every day, just had endless amounts of
energy," said the U.S. Open champion. "The first year I came
over I wanted to see Sergio Garcia because I had never seen him
in person before.
"The first year I came over Colin Montgomerie beat Mark
O'Meara in the 1999 Match Play final and then I remember Ian
Woosnam beating Padraig Harrington in the 2001 final.
"My mum and dad left me on the first tee at eight in the
morning and I didn't see them again until six at night."
McIlroy and Englishman Luke Donald have been taking turns in
recent months to occupy the top spot in the world rankings but
the Northern Irishman believes he will be tough to beat if he
shows up with his A game this week.
"You have to believe you are better than anyone else," he
said. "On my day I believe I can beat anyone in the world.
"It's just about finding that capability to win when you're
not playing your best, still come out on top. That's the thing
I'm trying to learn how to do because I've proved in the past
that when I am on my game I'm pretty hard to beat."
COURSE CHANGES
Ernie Els has endured his fair share of criticism for some
of the Wentworth changes he has masterminded in the last few
years but McIlroy summed up the general mood by backing the
alterations made over the past 12 months.
"I really like the changes he has made this year," said the
Ryder Cup player. "I like the fact they have turned the 12th
from a par-four back into a par-five.
"I like the way they have flattened out a little bit of the
right side of the 15th green and I love what they have done to
18 - taking the bunker out on the right and cutting down the
trees so that it's a much more inviting tee shot.
"Last year the winning score was six-under-par. This time
it'll be in the double-digits which I think is much better."
McIlroy has not played in Europe for seven months but with
world number two Donald and the third-ranked Lee Westwood
leading a heavyweight lineup, this week's tournament promises to
be a cracker.
"It's nice to be back," said the 23-year-old crowd
favourite. "It's shaping up to be a great week.
"It's a great field on a great course with a great week of
weather forecast - you can't really ask for much more than
that."
(Editing by Tom Bartlett)