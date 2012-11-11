Nov 11 World number one Rory McIlroy's 2012 results with two events remaining after the Northern Irishman became the second player to win the European Tour and U.S. PGA Tour money-list titles on Sunday

Summary (with two events remaining): 22 tournaments, four wins, 15 top-10s (including wins), four missed cuts. Date Tournament (* denotes PGA Tour, + co-sanctioned) Position Jan. 26-29 Abu Dhabi Championship Second Feb. 9-12 Dubai Desert Classic Tied-fifth Feb. 22-26 WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship, Arizona + Second March. 1-4 Honda Classic, Florida * First March 8-11 WGC-Cadillac Championship, Florida + Third April 5-8 U.S. Masters, Augusta, Georgia + Tied-40th May 3-6 Wells Fargo Championship, North Carolina * Second May 10-13 Players Championship, Florida * Missed cut May 24-27 PGA Championship, Wentworth, England Missed cut May 31-June 3 Memorial Tournament, Ohio * Missed cut June 7-10 St. Jude Championship, Tennessee * Tied-seventh June 14-17 U.S. Open, San Francisco + Missed cut June 28-July 1 Irish Open, Portrush Tied-10th July 19-22 British Open, Lytham, England + Tied-60th Aug. 2-5 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, Ohio + Tied-fifth Aug. 9-12 U.S. PGA Championship, South Carolina + First Aug. 23-26 Barclays Classic, New York * Tied-24th Aug. 31-Sept 3 Deutsche Bank Championship, Massachusetts * First Sept. 6-9 BMW Championship, Indiana * First Sept. 20-23 Tour Championship, Atlanta, Georgia * Tied-10th Oct. 25-28 BMW Masters, Shanghai Second Nov. 8-11 Singapore Open, Sentosa Third

- - - - (Edited by Tom Pilcher)