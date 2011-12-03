By Bernie McGuire
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Dec 3 World number two Rory
McIlroy's management team are locked in a battle with Chinese
customs officials to release the U.S. Open trophy the Northern
Irishman won earlier this year so it can be taken to the
season-ending Dubai World Championship next week.
McIlroy had been intending to showcase the trophy that he
won at the Congressional Country Club in Maryland in June during
his final six tournaments of the year, starting at the Shanghai
Masters in late October.
Chinese customs officials, however, impounded the trophy
when no-one was at the course to receive it.
"The trophy was shipped out in its special protective box to
Shanghai ...but there was no one present at the course to
receive it so it was taken back to the shipping agents' depot,"
said Conor Ridge of Horizon Sports, who represent McIlroy.
"So I then got in contact with (sports management company)
IMG in order we could at least have the trophy on hand for the
following week's HSBC Champions event ...but I was informed that
China customs said they were now not releasing the trophy, and
they still won't give it to us."
Ridge said they had been forced to get the United States
Golf Association, who administer the U.S. Open, involved in an
effort to get the trophy released.
