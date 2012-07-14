Manchester United top Forbes' most valuable soccer teams list
Manchester United have replaced European champions Real Madrid as the world's most valuable soccer team, according to the annual list published by Forbes on Tuesday.
Phil Mickelson and defending champion Luke Donald profited from a glut of birdies in the Scottish Open third round to tuck in behind leader Francesco Molinari on Saturday.
Mickelson's seven-under-par 65 included six birdies on the closing nine as the four-times major winner closed to within three shots of Molinari (67) whose 54-hole 17-under total of 199 put him a stroke ahead of Dane Anders Hansen (65).
World number one Donald, tied for ninth with six others, mixed seven birdies with three bogies en-route to a 68, a shot behind Mickelson, home favourites Martin Laird (64) and Peter Whiteford (66) and Swede Alexander Noren (70).
Another Scot Marc Warren (64) was 15 under alongside Denmark's Soren Kjeldsen (64) as the field made the most of the benign conditions at the Castle Stuart course.
"My golf and my form are getting better and better," said Italian world number 28 Molinari.
"Obviously, it's a very good time to be playing this well, and I'll just see how it goes tomorrow. However it goes, I know I'm going to be at Lytham playing well," Molinari said of next week's British Open at Royal Lytham & St Annes in England. (Writing by Tom Pilcher, Editing by Ed Osmond)
Arsenal's Olivier Giroud has said he is unhappy with the lack of playing time he got last season, according to The Times, and with the Premier League club linked to a host of strikers across Europe the Frenchman may find himself even further down the pecking order.