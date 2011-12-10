DUBAI Dec 10 Edoardo Molinari has been
pounding the ball into the Arabian night sky in a bid to regain
the form that earned him a 2010 Ryder Cup debut and the extra
work paid off when he shot a 68 in the Dubai World Championship
on Saturday.
The Italian enjoyed a purple patch of form last year,
winning two lucrative European Tour events in Scotland and
playing alongside his brother Francesco in the triumphant Ryder
Cup team in Wales in October.
Molinari, though, has struggled badly in recent months,
plunging from 14th to 63rd in the world rankings in just over a
year.
"I've been working on a couple of technical things on the
range here," he told Reuters after his four-under effort gave
him a four-under total of 212 in the $7.5 million season finale.
"I've been hitting balls in complete darkness the last two
evenings, just me and my caddie, and I know what I have to do to
get better.
"It's just a matter of doing it on the practice range and
then on the course. I know I have to do it over and over again
until I feel confident."
Molinari's game has not been helped in recent weeks by the
return of an old hand injury.
"I had tendonitis a few years ago and when I spend a lot of
time on the range like I've done recently it flares up again,"
said the 30-year-old from Turin.
"I'm going to have a scan next week to see exactly what the
problem is and hopefully sort it out in time for next month's
Abu Dhabi Championship."
Molinari, who won last year's Scottish Open and Johnnie
Walker Championship, said his game reached rock bottom two days
ago.
"Today compared to Thursday was an unbelievable difference,"
said the stubble-chinned Italian. "My first nine holes here were
probably the worst I've played in the last four or five years.
"The problems have been mainly off the tee. To play well in
a big tournament like this you need to have your game in good
shape and obviously the first two rounds it wasn't there.
"But I did see signs of improvement over the last nine holes
yesterday and today was a big step forward."
Molinari, who produced an unforgettable dance of delight on
the final green when he and his brother teamed up to win the
2009 World Cup for their country, said he was determined to
remove the demons from his game.
"I haven't played as well as I expected this season, or as
well as other people expected me to," he said. "Unfortunately it
happens in golf, it's quite difficult to be consistent week in
week out.
"But I know what's been wrong and I'll be working hard this
winter in order to play as good as I did the last couple of
years. It's been quite disappointing but I'm the first one to
know and the first one to realise it.
"It's just a matter of striving hard and finding a good
swing again and some good results will come."
(Editing by Peter Rutherford; To comment on this story:
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)