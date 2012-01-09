Golf-Players aim to stay fresh ahead of U.S. Open grind
ERIN, Wisconsin, June 12 Coming to relatively new Erin Hills, which is hosting its maiden major championship, gives the world's best golfers a taste of the unknown this week at the U.S. Open.
Jan 9 Leading money winners on the 2012 European Tour Race to Dubai on Monday (British unless stated): 1. Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 158,500 euros 2. Tjaart Van der Walt (South Africa) 115,000 3. Retief Goosen (South Africa) 69,200 4. Jaco Van Zyl (South Africa) 49,100 5. Alastair Forsyth 41,300 6. Richard Sterne (South Africa) 35,400 7. Danny Willett 29,500 8. Craig Lee 23,100 9. Matthew Baldwin 17,475 9= Magnus Carlsson (Sweden) 17,475 9= Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 17,475 9= Peter Karmis (South Africa) 17,475 13. Thomas Aiken (South Africa) 13,950 13= Branden Grace (South Africa) 13,950 (Editing by Tom Pilcher. To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com) ((tom.pilcher@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging: tom.pilcher.reuters.com@reuters.net) Please double-click on the newslink: for golf stories
ERIN, Wisconsin, June 12 Coming to relatively new Erin Hills, which is hosting its maiden major championship, gives the world's best golfers a taste of the unknown this week at the U.S. Open.
ERIN HILLS, Wisconsin, June 12 Englishman Chris Wood earned the last full exemption into the 156-man field at the U.S. Open starting on Thursday at Erin Hills by moving into the top 60 in the world golf rankings, officials said on Monday.