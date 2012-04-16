April 16 Leading money winners on the 2012
European Tour Race to Dubai on Monday:
1. Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 1,348,517 euros
2. Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 1,293,705
3. Justin Rose (England) 1,257,331
4. Peter Hanson (Sweden) 952,033
5. Lee Westwood (England) 928,787
6. Branden Grace (South Africa) 655,255
7. Paul Lawrie (Scotland) 605,580
8. Robert Rock (England) 560,741
9. Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 542,720
10. Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 503,088
11. Jbe Kruger (South Africa) 417,242
12. Stephen Gallacher 392,036
13. Matteo Manassero (Italy) 382,173
14. Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 359,728
15. Retief Goosen (South Africa) 345,137
16. Graeme McDowell (Northern Ireland) 340,465
17. Marcel Siem (Germany) 327,915
18. Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 317,130
19. Michael Hoey (Northern Ireland) 316,798
20. Francesco Molinari (Italy) 311,550
