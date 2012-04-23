April 23 Leading money winners on the 2012
European Tour Race to Dubai on Monday:
1. Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 1,348,517 euros
2. Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 1,293,705
3. Justin Rose (England) 1,257,331
4. Branden Grace (South Africa) 1,053,850
5. Peter Hanson (Sweden) 986,471
6. Lee Westwood (England) 928,787
7. Paul Lawrie (Scotland) 640,018
8. Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 625,458
9. Robert Rock (England) 560,741
10. Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 542,720
11. Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 522,972
12. Jbe Kruger (South Africa) 446,037
13. Stephen Gallacher 392,036
14. Matteo Manassero (Italy) 382,173
15. Francesco Molinari (Italy) 374,879
16. Retief Goosen (South Africa) 345,137
17. Graeme McDowell (Northern Ireland) 340,465
18. Marcel Siem (Germany) 327,915
19. Michael Hoey (Northern Ireland) 323,255
20. Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 317,130
