April 30 Leading money winners on the 2012
European Tour Race to Dubai on Monday:
1. Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 1,348,517 euros
2. Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 1,293,705
3. Justin Rose (England) 1,257,331
4. Branden Grace (South Africa) 1,053,850
5. Peter Hanson (Sweden) 986,471
6. Lee Westwood (England) 928,787
7. Paul Lawrie (Scotland) 640,018
8. Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 625,458
9. Robert Rock (England) 560,741
10. Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 542,720
11. Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 522,972
12. Jbe Kruger (South Africa) 446,037
13. Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 438,464
14. Stephen Gallacher (Scotland) 392,036
15. Matteo Manassero (Italy) 382,173
16. Francesco Molinari (Italy) 374,879
17. George Coetzee (South Africa) 365,430
18. Marcus Fraser (Australia) 352,949
19. Retief Goosen (South Africa) 345,137
20. Graeme McDowell (Northern Ireland) 340,465
