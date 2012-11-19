Golf-Two-time defending champ Nordqvist takes first-round LPGA lead
June 2 Swede Anna Nordqvist made a flying start in her quest for a three-peat as she surged into the first-round lead at the ShopRite LPGA Classic in New Jersey on Friday.
Nov 19 Leading money winners on the 2012 European Tour Race to Dubai on Monday: 1. Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 3,696,597 euros 2. Peter Hanson (Sweden) 2,642,524 3. Justin Rose (England) 2,566,323 4. Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 2,546,870 5. Ian Poulter (England) 2,270,851 6. Branden Grace (South Africa) 2,084,461 7. Francesco Molinari (Italy) 2,031,047 8. Luke Donald (England) 1,838,492 9. Graeme McDowell (Northern Ireland) 1,822,425 10. Paul Lawrie (Scotland) 1,802,903 11. Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 1,698,254 12. Lee Westwood (England) 1,642,087 13. Matteo Manassero (Italy) 1,560,100 14. Marcel Siem (Germany) 1,333,852 15. Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 1,240,535 16. David Lynn (England) 1,186,138 17. Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 1,170,866 18. Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 1,024,698 19. Jamie Donaldson (Wales) 1,015,652 20. George Coetzee (Russia) 1,014,717 (Editing by Caroline Helly)
June 2 Swede Anna Nordqvist made a flying start in her quest for a three-peat as she surged into the first-round lead at the ShopRite LPGA Classic in New Jersey on Friday.
June 2 Jason Dufner eagled the par-four 18th in firing another seven-under 65 at Muirfield Village on Friday to extend his lead early in the second round of the Memorial with a tournament record 36-hole total of 14-under-par 130.