June 10 Leading money winners on the 2013
European Tour Race to Dubai on Monday:
1. Matteo Manassero (Italy) 1,114,516 euros
2. Graeme McDowell (Northern Ireland) 1,029,186
3. Brett Rumford (Australia) 875,270
4. Sergio Garcia (Spain) 829,395
5. Mikko Ilonen (Finland) 788,486
6. Richard Sterne (South Africa) 717,094
7. Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 684,405
8. Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 682,900
9. Angel Cabrera (Argentina) 662,628
10. Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 635,994
11. Branden Grace (South Africa) 632,966
12. Scott Jamieson (Scotland) 630,427
13. Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 590,807
14. Thomas Aiken (South Africa) 579,820
15. Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand) 566,530
16. Jamie Donaldson (Wales) 557,137
17. Marc Warren (Scotland) 538,109
18. Stephen Gallacher (Scotland) 537,871
19. Chris Wood (England) 508,965
20. Felipe Aguilar (Chile) 485,665
