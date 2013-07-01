Golf-Woods says alcohol not factor in DUI, blames medication
May 29 Former world number one Tiger Woods said alcohol was not a factor in his DUI arrest earlier on Monday and instead blamed an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications.
July 1 Leading money winners on the 2013 European Tour Race to Dubai on Monday: 1. Justin Rose (England) 1,557,900 euros 2. Matteo Manassero (Italy) 1,137,746 3. Graeme McDowell (Northern Ireland) 1,030,715 4. Ernie Els (South Africa) 951,200 5. Brett Rumford (Australia) 909, 770 6. Sergio Garcia (Spain) 903,146 7. Mikko Ilonen (Finland) 802,946 8. Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 746,474 9. Richard Sterne (South Africa) 737,594 10. Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 697,735 11. Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 684,430 12. Angel Cabrera (Argentina) 664,157 13. Scott Jamieson (Scotland) 636,127 14. Branden Grace (South Africa) 634,496 15. Jamie Donaldson (Wales) 628,074 16. Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 608,406 17. Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 590,807 18. Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 586,364 19. Thomas Aiken (South Africa) 579,820 20. Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand) 566,530 (Editing by Tony Goodson)
May 29 Former world number one Tiger Woods said alcohol was not a factor in his DUI arrest earlier on Monday and instead blamed an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications.
May 29 Golfer Tiger Woods was arrested in South Florida on Monday morning on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to media reports.