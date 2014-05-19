May 19 Leading money winners on the 2014
European Tour Race to Dubai on Monday:
1. Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 1,202,769 euros
2. Jamie Donaldson (Wales) 1,194,572
3. Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 1,034,767
4. Sergio Garcia (Spain) 931,935
5. Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) 921,637
6. Victor Dubuisson (France) 875,354
7. Jonas Blixt (Sweden) 712,177
8. Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 701,428
9. Stephen Gallacher (Scotland) 655,168
10. Lee Westwood (England) 633,158
11. Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 600,119
12. Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 565,027
13. George Coetzee (South Africa) 562,577
14. Branden Grace (South Africa) 534,858
15. Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 504,165
16. Tommy Fleetwood (England) 498,601
17. Richard Sterne (South Africa) 476,384
18. Ernie Els (South Africa) 473,936
19. Alexander Levy (France) 453,202
20. Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 437,365
(Compiled by Caroline Helly)