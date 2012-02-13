Feb 13 Leading money winners on the 2012 European Tour Race to Dubai on Monday (British unless stated): 1. Branden Grace (South Africa) 584,795 euros 2. Robert Rock 418,928 3. Paul Lawrie 414,926 4. Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 336,412 5. Rory McIlroy 294,015 6. Retief Goosen (South Africa) 272,110 7. Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 223,500 8. Lee Westwood 217,169 9. Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 207,515 10. Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 197,757 11. Peter Hanson (Sweden) 186,249 12. Stephen Gallacher 178,801 13. Ernie Els (South Africa) 177,500 14. George Coetzee (South Africa) 169,776 15. Jamie Elson 153,020 16. Marcel Siem (Germany) 136,570 17. Jaco Van Zyl (South Africa) 135,924 18. Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 118,194 19. Tjaart Van der Walt (South Africa) 115,000 20. Graeme McDowell 112,413 (Editing by Toby Davis. To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com) ((tom.pilcher@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging: tom.pilcher.reuters.com@reuters.net) Please double-click on the newslink: for golf stories