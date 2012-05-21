May 21 Leading money winners on the 2012
European Tour Race to Dubai on Monday:
1. Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 1,348,517 euros
2. Justin Rose (England) 1,304,837
3. Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 1,293,705
4. Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 1,130,111
5. Branden Grace (South Africa) 1,086,644
6. Peter Hanson (Sweden) 1,019,265
7. Lee Westwood (England) 928,787
8. Paul Lawrie (Scotland) 794,843
9. Francesco Molinari (Italy) 708,209
10. Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 696,197
11. Graeme McDowell (Northern Ireland) 646,020
12. Robert Rock (England) 634,207
13. Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 575,514
14. Jbe Kruger (South Africa) 478,831
15. Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 438,464
16. Retief Goosen (South Africa) 436,162
17. Matteo Manassero (Italy) 428,493
18. Stephen Gallacher (Scotland) 392,036
19. Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 373,642
20. Sergio Garcia (Spain) 372,336
