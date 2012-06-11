June 11 Leading money winners on the 2012
European Tour Race to Dubai on Monday:
1. Justin Rose (England) 1,695,687 euros
2. Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 1,348,517
3. Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 1,293,705
4. Branden Grace (South Africa) 1,277,444
5. Paul Lawrie (Scotland) 1,217,896
6. Lee Westwood (England) 1,212,162
7. Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 1,130,111
8. Peter Hanson (Sweden) 1,096,765
9. Luke Donald 1,021,669
10. Francesco Molinari (Italy) 835,938
11. Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 766,697
12. Robert Rock (England) 683,032
13. Graeme McDowell (Northern Ireland) 646,020
14. Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 631,464
15. Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 537,713
16. Jbe Kruger (South Africa) 512,206
17. Marcel Siem (Germany) 493,220
18. Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 480,864
19. Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 473,834
20. Matteo Manassero (Italy) 472,696